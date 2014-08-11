Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q2 Aug 20 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q1 Aug 13-18 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q2 Sept 8-12 Axiata Group Bhd Q2 Aug 27 British American Tobacco Q2 July 22 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q2 Aug 6 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 25 DiGi.com Bhd Q2 July 17 Felda Global Ventures Q2 TBD Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 26-29 Genting Bhd Q2 Aug 26-29 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q4 Aug 26-29 Hong Leong Financial Group Q4 Aug 26-29 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q2 Aug 28 IOI Corporation Bhd Q4 Aug 18-22 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q3 Aug 18-22 Malayan Banking Bhd Q2 Aug 28 Malaysian Airline System Q2 Aug 20 Bhd Maxis Bhd Q2 July 22 Petronas Chemicals Group Q2 Aug 19-22 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q2 Aug 18-22 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q2 Aug 18-22 Petronas Gas Bhd Q2 Aug 19-22 Public Bank Bhd Q2 July 24 RHB Capital Bhd Q2 Aug 27-29 Sime Darby Bhd Q4 Aug 29 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q3 July 16 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q2 Aug 26-29 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q4 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q2 Aug 25-29 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q1 TBD Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q2 Aug 13 YTL Corporation Bhd Q4 TBD