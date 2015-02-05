Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q4 Feb 24-27 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q3 Feb 16-20 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q4 March 30 Axiata Group Bhd Q4 Feb 26 British American Tobacco Q4 Feb 17-23 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q4 Feb 11-26 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27 DiGi.com Bhd Q4 Feb 9 Felda Global Ventures Q4 Feb 23-27 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 25-27 Genting Bhd Q4 Feb 25-27 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q2 Feb 23-27 Hong Leong Financial Group Q2 Feb 23-27 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q4 TBD IOI Corporation Bhd Q2 Feb 9-13 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 Feb 17-23 Malayan Banking Bhd Q4 Feb 26 Maxis Bhd Q4 Feb 9-13 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q4 TBD Petronas Chemicals Group Q4 Feb 9-13 Bhd PPB Group Bhd Q4 TBD Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q4 Feb 12 Petronas Gas Bhd Q4 Feb 9-13 Public Bank Bhd Q4 Feb 5-9 RHB Capital Bhd Q4 Feb 23-27 Sime Darby Bhd Q2 Feb 26 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q1 Jan 22 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q4 Feb 25-27 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q2 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q4 Feb 24-27 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q2 TBD