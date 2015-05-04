Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "T", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com(T): Tentative TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 18-22 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 18-22 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 Jun 16-22 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 19 British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 28 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q1 Apr 30 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 20-25 DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 27 Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 20-25 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 27-29 Genting Bhd Q1 May 27-29 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 19-25 Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 19-25 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 TBD IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 11-15 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q2 May 20-25 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 28 Maxis Bhd Q1 Apr 27 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 6-11 PPB Group Bhd Q1 TBD Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 5-11 Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 12-15 Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 20 RHB Capital Bhd Q1 May 25-29 Sime Darby Bhd Q3 May 28 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 26-29 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 21-25 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q4 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 TBD