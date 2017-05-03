Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 May 29 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 26 British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 20 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q1 May 4 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 24-29 DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 28 Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 22-26 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 22-26 Genting Bhd Q1 May 22-26 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 22-26 Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 22-26 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 May 24-29 IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 19 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 May 15-19 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 25 Maxis Bhd Q1 Apr 19-24 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 15 PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 29 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 9-15 Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 15-17 Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 19-24 RHB Bank Bhd Q1 May 22-26 Sime Darby Bhd Q1 May 22-26 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 22-26 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 22-26 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd Q3 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 May 24-29 AirAsia X Bhd Q1 May 24-29