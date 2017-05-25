Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd Q1 May 29-Jun 2 Axiata Group Bhd Q1 May 25 British American Tobacco Q1 Apr 20 (Malaysia) Bhd MISC Bhd Q1 May 4 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Q1 May 24-29 DiGi.com Bhd Q1 Apr 28 Felda Global Ventures Q1 May 22-26 Holdings Bhd Genting Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 22-26 Genting Bhd Q1 May 22-26 Hong Leong Bank Bhd Q3 May 22-26 Hong Leong Financial Group Q3 May 22-26 Bhd IHH Healthcare Bhd Q1 May 19 IOI Corporation Bhd Q3 May 16 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Q1 May 15-19 Malayan Banking Bhd Q1 May 25 Maxis Bhd Q1 Apr 27 Petroliam Nasional Bhd Q1 TBD Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd Q1 May 15 PPB Group Bhd Q1 May 25 Petronas Dagangan Bhd Q1 May 19 Petronas Gas Bhd Q1 May 16 Public Bank Bhd Q1 Apr 20 RHB Bank Bhd Q1 May 22-26 Sime Darby Bhd Q1 May 31 Tenaga Nasional Bhd Q2 Apr 27 Telekom Malaysia Bhd Q1 May 23-29 IOI Properties Group Bhd Q3 TBD UMW Holdings Bhd Q1 May 23 Sapura Energy Bhd Q3 TBD YTL Corporation Bhd Q3 May 24-29 AirAsia X Bhd Q1 May 23