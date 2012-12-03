KUALA LUMPUR Dec 3 Chinese property developer
Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said it is buying 11
hectares of prime waterfront land in a big industrial zone in
southern Malaysia for almost 1 billion ringgit ($328.97
million).
The deal would mark the biggest investment to date from
mainland China in Iskandar, Country Garden said in a statement.
Iskandar is in the southern Malaysian state of Johor near
Singapore.
"We are very confident and upbeat about the business outlook
in Iskandar Malaysia," Mo Bin, Country Garden's president and
executive director, said in the statement.
The Chinese company is expected to formalise the land
purchase agreement on Tuesday with Malaysian government-linked
firm Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd, which is the master
developer of the 1,620 ha prime waterfront land.
Country Garden plans to developed the 11-hectares site into
an integrated property project with a gross development value of
18 billion ringgit ($5.92 billion). The project will include the
construction of a luxury clubhouse, commercial tower, shopping
mall, high-end condominium and service apartment, it said.
($1 = 3.0397 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)