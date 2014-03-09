BRIEF-Alterra Power Corp FY revenue was $60.8 million
* revenue was $60.8 million for year, up 5% from comparative year predominantly due to foreign exchange movements
ROME, March 9 A check of documents used by passengers to board a missing Malaysia Airlines flight has identified suspect passports that require further investigation, an Interpol spokeswoman said on Sunday.
"We have been checking all the passports and there are some which are requiring further investigation. These are the suspect passports," a spokeswoman for the international police agency said.
Two passports used to board the Beijing-bound plane, which disappeared after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur early on Saturday, were used by unknown persons after being stolen from their Italian and Austrian owners.
* New Look Vision Group Inc announces record revenues and net earnings for 2016 and its quarterly dividend
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks declined on Thursday, hurt by the dollar's fall against the yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer future rate hikes than many expected and by Fast Retailing Co's tumble on a media report.