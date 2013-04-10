SINGAPORE, April 10 Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas has raised the Tapis crude price alpha factor for April
liftings to $6.70 per barrel, up $0.90 from the previous month,
an industry source said on Wednesday.
The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling
price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of
the alphas for various grades:
Crude Differential to Differential to
Tapis term price dated Brent
Tapis - $6.70
Labuan +$1.30 $8.00
Miri Light +$1.00 $7.70
Dulang +$0.40 $7.10
Bintulu -$0.30 $6.40
Kikeh +$1.30 $8.00
