SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas has raised the Tapis crude price alpha factor for
October liftings to a 15-month high of $7.50 per barrel, an
industry source said on Thursday.
The October alpha factor rose $1 from the previous month
after November-loading Malaysian grades were sold at higher
premiums on tight supply.
The alpha factor is used to calculate the official selling
price (OSP) of Malaysia's main export crude. Below is a table of
the alphas for various grades:
Crude Differential to Differential to
Tapis term price dated Brent
Tapis - $7.50
Labuan +$1.30 $8.80
Miri Light +$1.00 $8.50
Dulang +$0.40 $7.90
Bintulu -$0.30 $7.20
Kikeh +$1.30 $8.80
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)