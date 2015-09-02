PARIS, Sept 2 France is confident it will sell
18 Dassault-built fighter jets to Malaysia after
submitting a formal proposal, a senior diplomatic source said on
Wednesday - extra firepower for one of China's neighbours in
the South China Sea.
While Malaysia has traditionally played down any tensions
with China over the contested waterway, it has long expressed
concern about piracy and security along its land and coastal
borders and wants to replace its ageing MiG-29 fighter jets.
"We have the feeling that there is a clear preference (for
the Rafale) because they have not made the same type of
announcement for the other manufacturers being considered," the
source said. "We are entering concrete discussions."
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was in Kuala
Lumpur on Monday and his counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein said
any future purchase would depend on affordability.
Fiscal troubles due to low commodity prices might delay any
decision to buy fighter jets, although Malaysian military
sources expect the armed forces to push for more procurement
funds in the next five-year plan starting in 2016.
Malaysia's top priority is to replace its ageing Russian
MiG-29 fighters with 18 modern jets that would join a fleet of
Boeing F/A-18Ds as well as Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKM
warplanes.
Malaysian defence officials have said they are assessing
Boeing's newer F/A-18E/F, the Dassault-built Rafale,
Swedish manufacturer Saab's Gripen, and the Typhoon
from European consortium Eurofighter.
"We can't rule it out happening quite quickly," the
diplomatic source said.
China claims most of the potentially energy-rich South China
Sea, through which $5 trillion in shipborne trade passes every
year. Malaysia's public response to China's shows of strength
has been low key, unlike fellow Southeast Asian countries the
Philippines and Vietnam, which have been more outspoken.
Dassault received a boost after a long-awaited first export
deal for the Rafale to Egypt earlier this year was quickly
followed by a sale to Qatar.
It is also finalising the sale of 36 jets to India, a deal
that could be rubberstamped soon. New Delhi is keen to modernise
its ageing air force, with military officials warning of a major
capability gap opening up with China and Pakistan without new
Western warplanes.
"We're expecting that things go relatively quickly in the
coming weeks. The dynamic is very good," the source said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by John Irish; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)