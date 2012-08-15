UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysian automotive-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said it had received expressions of interest from certain parties to buy a stake in its insurance businesses.
Life insurance premiums in the region have been forecast to grow rapidly on the back of strong economic growth.
DRB-Hicom ended 1.55 percent lower at 2.54 ringgit per share on Wednesday, underperforming the broader index's 0.05 percent rise. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources