KUALA LUMPUR May 25 Malaysian property company
Eastern & Oriental Bhd is seeking a London stock
market listing for a unit owning three buildings in the British
capital, saying a flotation would help the unit expand in the
UK.
The company has proposed to admit shares and warrants of
Eastern & Oriental Property (UK) Ltd to trading on AIM, the
London Stock Exchange's market for smaller growing
companies, a company filing showed on Monday.
"Through the proposed IPO, the Eastern & Oriental (UK) will
be able to strengthen its financial position and raise funds for
the redevelopment of its real estate assets in London, namely
ESCA House, Landmark House and Thames Tower, into residential
and mixed-used developments," Eastern & Oriental said.
The board is in the process of determining the offer size
and pricing, the filing said, without giving any further
details.
Eastern & Oriental's original investment in Eastern &
Oriental (UK) in July 2008 was about 8.81 million ringgit ($2.4
million), according to the filing. In January the company said
it was buying Landmark House and Thames Tower from GEMS
Hammersmith (Luxembourg) for 57 million pounds ($86 million).
Eastern & Oriental is one of a group of property companies
within the portfolio of Malaysian state asset manager Permodalan
Nasional Bhd, which has been restructuring its property
portfolio since 2009.
($1 = 3.6135 ringgit)
