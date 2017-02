KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 Malaysia's total vehicle sales in July fell 6 percent to 50,252 units from a year earlier, a trade body said on Monday.

The Malaysian Automotive Association said sales volume was higher than the previous month due to increased supply and festive season demand.

The trade body also said sales for August 2011 was expected to be better than July on increased demand for cars during the Eid festive season.

July 2011 July 2010

(units) (units) Passenger cars 44,835 48,144

Commercial vehicles 5,417 5,339

Total 50,252 53,483 (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman; editing by Liau Y-Sing)