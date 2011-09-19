KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 Malaysia's total vehicle
sales in August rose 5.7 percent to 58,382 units
from a year earlier, a trade body said on Monday.
The Malaysian Automotive Association said sales volume was
16 percent higher than the previous month due to increased
demand for cars during the festive season of Hari Raya.
The trade body also said sales for September 2011 was
expected to be maintained at the August 2011 level.
August 2011 August 2010
(units) (units)
Passenger cars 52,559 49,642
Commercial vehicles 5,823 5,566
Total 58,382 55,208
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman; Editing by Min Hun Fong)