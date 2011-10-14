KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 Malaysia's total vehicle sales in September rose 2.2 percent to 44,407 units from a year earlier, a trade body said on Friday.

The Malaysian Automotive Association said sales volume was 24 percent lower than the previous month due to a cooling-off period after a rush in deliveries during the Eid festivities.

The trade body also said sales for October 2011 were expected to be higher helped partly by a longer working month.

Sales September 2011 September 2010

(units) (units) Passenger cars 39,628 38,761

Commercial vehicles 4,779 4,682

Total 44,407 43,443 (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)