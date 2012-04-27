UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
* March broad money, M3, up 15.0 pct yr/yr
* March net financing up 13.3 pct yr/yr
* March net impaired loans ratio 1.7 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in March released by the central bank, Bank Negara.
KEY DATA
Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year):
March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 M1 13.2 9.8 9.9 M2 15.2 16.0 14.7 M3 15.0 15.9 14.7
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks
M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits
M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.