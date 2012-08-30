* July broad money, M3, up 13.5 pct yr/yr * July net financing up 13.2 pct yr/yr * July net impaired loans ratio 1.5 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in July released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 M1 14.0 9.9 11.0 M2 14.4 13.6 13.8 M3 13.5 12.8 13.2 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)