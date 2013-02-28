* January broad money, M3, up 8.6 pct yr/yr * January net financing up 11.6 pct yr/yr * January net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in January released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 M1 11.8 11.2 8.1 M2 9.4 9.5 11.4 M3 8.6 8.8 10.7 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)