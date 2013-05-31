* April broad money, M3, up 8.2 pct yr/yr * April net financing up 11.1 pct yr/yr * April net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in April released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 M1 11.1 12.7 14.1 M2 8.9 9.7 9.2 M3 8.2 9.1 8.7 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)