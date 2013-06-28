* May broad money, M3, up 9.5 pct yr/yr * May net financing up 10.0 pct yr/yr * May net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in May released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 M1 12.8 11.1 12.7 M2 10.1 8.9 9.7 M3 9.5 8.2 9.1 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)