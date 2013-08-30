Australia shares edge up as materials, financials gain
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* July broad money, M3, up 8.9 pct yr/yr * July net financing up 9.2 pct yr/yr * July net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - M alaysia's money supply and banking indicators in July released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 M1 12.3 12.5 12.8 M2 9.5 9.0 10.1 M3 8.9 8.5 9.5 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage) ((anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)(+603 2333 8040)(Reuters Messaging: anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a