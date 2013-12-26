(Corrects table issued on Nov 29 to say
October not November)
* Oct broad money, M3, up 7.9 pct yr/yr
* Oct net financing up 9.1 pct yr/yr
* Oct net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) -
M alaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in October released by the
central bank.
KEY DATA
Monetary aggregates (percentage change
at end of period, year-on-year):
Oct Sept Aug
M1 13.9 12.9 10.3
M2 8.4 8.0 8.6
M3 7.9 7.4 8.3
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash
on deposit in banks
M2 - M1 plus time, savings and
foreign currency deposits
M3 - Broad money
