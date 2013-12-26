(Corrects table issued on Nov 29 to say October not November) * Oct broad money, M3, up 7.9 pct yr/yr * Oct net financing up 9.1 pct yr/yr * Oct net impaired loans ratio 1.4 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - M alaysia's money supply and banking indicators in October released by the central bank. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Oct Sept Aug M1 13.9 12.9 10.3 M2 8.4 8.0 8.6 M3 7.9 7.4 8.3 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran,; Editing by Anuradha Raghu and Niluksi Koswanage)