* January broad money, M3, up 2.2 pct yr/yr
* January net financing to private sector up 8.3 pct yr/yr
* January net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 Malaysia's money supply and banking
indicators in January released by the central bank, Bank Negara.
KEY DATA
Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period,
year-on-year):
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
M1 4.9 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 8.8 4.6 9.5
M2 2.2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 5.1 4.4 6.5
M3 2.2 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 4.6 3.8 6.0
Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks
M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits
M3 - Broad money
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)