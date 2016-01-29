* December broad money, M3, up 2.7 pct yr/yr * December net financing to private sector up 8.6 pct yr/yr * December net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in December released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May M1 4.1 6.5 7.2 8.3 8.8 4.6 9.5 8.7 M2 2.9 4.0 4.3 5.5 5.1 4.4 6.5 6.2 M3 2.7 3.7 4.0 5.2 4.6 3.8 6.0 5.7 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)