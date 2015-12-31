* November broad money, M3, up 3.7 pct yr/yr * November net financing to private sector up 8.4 pct yr/yr * November net impaired loans ratio 1.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 Malaysia's money supply and banking indicators in November released by the central bank, Bank Negara. KEY DATA Monetary aggregates (percentage change at end of period, year-on-year): Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr M1 6.5 7.2 8.3 8.8 4.6 9.5 8.7 8.1 M2 4.0 4.3 5.5 5.1 4.4 6.5 6.2 7.0 M3 3.7 4.0 5.2 4.6 3.8 6.0 5.7 6.5 Note: M1 - Money in circulation and cash on deposit in banks M2 - M1 plus time, savings and foreign currency deposits M3 - Broad money (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan)