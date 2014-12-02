KUALA LUMPUR Dec 2 Malaysia is sticking to its target of reducing its budget deficit to 3.0 percent of gross domestic product next year despite pressure from tumbling oil prices, the country's second finance minister said on Tuesday.

State oil company Petronas, which accounts for most of the government's revenue from oil and gas, warned on Friday that its various payments could fall by 37 percent next year if oil stayed at around $75 a barrel..

Fearing that would blow a big hole in next year's budget, which forecast oil prices would be around $105, investors have dumped Malaysian shares and the ringgit, which suffered one of its worst drops since the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.

But Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah said the deficit targets for 2014 and 2015 remain in place, pending a final decision on Petronas' payments to the government.

"We have to look into the overall financial position in terms of the tax that we will receive from the petrol and gas industry," Ahmad told reporters.

"They (Petronas) have not decided yet. Let the government decide how much they will pay," Husni said.

The government narrowed the deficit to 3.9 percent of GDP in 2013 and aims to trim it further to 3.5 percent this year and 3 percent in 2015, with the goal of a balanced budget by 2020.

This year's goal appears to be in sight. Despite the recent slide in oil prices to five-year lows, Petronas has already paid most of what it committed to the government for 2014, and the government abolished costly fuel subsidies from Dec. 1.

The International Monetary Fund said last week that the deficit could even drop below the 3 percent target next year due in part to the reduced subsidy burden. That, plus the introduction of a new consumption tax next April, could reduce the strains on government finances if oil prices remain weak.

But other economists say the 2015 deficit target is at risk.

With big oil producers battling for market share and global economic growth slowing, economists aren't sure how far oil and gas prices will fall, or how long they will remain at multi-year lows.

Indeed, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note on Monday that Malaysia's deficit is expected to widen to 3.8 percent next year.

Government revenues could be cut by 7.4 billion ringgit ($2.16 billion), from an official estimate of 235.2 billion ringgit for 2015, due to lower collections from oil-related activities, HSBC said in a recent note.

"This would keep the overall 2015 budget deficit at around 3.6 percent of GDP, well short of the official target."

Malaysia's benchmark share index extended losses by another 0.4 percent on Tuesday, though the ringgit clawed back some of the previous session's slide. ($1 = 3.4205 ringgit) (Reporting By Harpreet Bhal and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill)