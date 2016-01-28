KUALA LUMPUR Jan 28 Malaysia on Thursday trimmed its 2016 growth forecast as a slump in oil prices forced Prime Minister Najib Razak to revise the fiscal budget.

Najib said the Malaysian economy is expected to grow 4.0-4.5 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of 4.0-5.0 percent.

"After taking into consideration the current economic scenario, the government has decided to revise the 2016 forecast," he said.

The revised estimate is based on assumptions that oil would range $30 to $35 a barrel this year. The initial budget in October had assumed an oil price of $48.

Najib said the national debt level will continue to be reduced and will not exceed the level of 55 percent to GDP. (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)