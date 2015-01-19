KUALA LUMPUR Jan 19 Prime Minister Najib Razak
will announce policy changes, including likely budget
revisions, on Tuesday to help Malaysia adjust to the impact of
reduced oil and gas earnings due to the slump in global crude
prices.
The announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m local time, will be
made at Putrajaya International Convention Centre. A press
statement will be issued after Najib's speech.
"Tomorrow morning I will announce the adjustments that are
needed, intervention that is needed in a scenario whereby we
need to act more proactively," Najib said on Monday, according
to local news portal Malay Mail Online.
Malaysia's 2015 budget, tabled in October 2014, was
presented with the assumption that oil prices would have kept to
$100 a barrel, whereas the price of Brent crude has fallen by
more than half.
The Malaysian ringgit was emerging Asia's worst performing
currency in 2014.
Analysts believe the government needs to reduce its growth
forecast, as an unrealistic assumption will lead a sharp rise in
Malaysia's debt to GDP ratio.
The government has forecast a 5.0 to 6.0 percent growth for
this year, whereas market forecasts are for around 4.0 percent
growth.
