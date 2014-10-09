(.)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 9 Malaysia's Prime Minister
Najib Razak will present the government's annual budget for 2015
on Oct 10. Below are some items expected by analysts, compiled
from research notes and media reports.
TARGETED FUEL SUBSIDY SCHEME
Najib could announce reform of the fuel subsidy regime in
order to move away from a blanket subsidy for all consumers in
favour of a system that benefits lower to middle-income earners.
Abdul Wahid Omar, a prime ministerial aide, has said private
firms have submitted proposals for fuel prices to be charged
based on income levels, vehicle types and engine capacities.
FURTHER SUBSIDY CUTS
The government may look to reduce subsidies on essential
food items, such as flour and cooking oil, as well as household
gas, said RHB Research.
NEW EXEMPTIONS FROM GOODS AND SERVICES TAX (GST)
The GST will be implemented in April 2015 at a rate of six
percent. Fresh food, public transport, education fees and
healthcare are currently exempted. Maybank Investment Bank
Research expects the government to announce an amended list that
may include more exemptions. Maybank reckons GST revenues could
decline to 2.4 billion ringgit from 4 billion ringgit for the
April to December period, and 7 billion ringgit for 2016 from
the initial projection of 9 billion ringgit.
OPERATIONAL EXPENSES
The Fiscal Policy Committee may introduce measures to
contain the size of the civil service and limit the portion of
total operating expenses that salaries take, said RHB Research.
CASH AIDS, HIGHER MINIMUM WAGE
Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M), a programme to hand out
cash assistance to households earning less than 4,000 ringgit a
month and individuals earning less than 2,000 ringgit, could be
increased by 300 ringgit, said AmResearch. The expansion in BR1M
will likely cost the government 7.5 billion ringgit in 2015, up
from 4.6 billion ringgit last year, the bank added.
The minimum wage may be raised, accompanied by measures to
enhance productivity, said Hong Leong.
PROPERTY MARKET
Exemptions on stamp duty for first-time house buyers may be
extended, said Alliance DBS Research. The current incentive
saves buyers 50 percent of stamp duty costs on residential
properties below 400,000 ringgit, and is due to expire at the
end of this year.
Real property gains tax (RPGT) may be raised further this
year, to curb speculation, said Kenanga Research. The RPGT rate
was increased in 2013 to 30 percent for properties held for less
than three years. For disposals within the holding period up to
4 and 5 years the rates rose to 20 percent and 15 percent.
Strong measures to curb property speculation still risk
slowing down consumption and domestic demand, said Affin
Investment Bank.
A GST rebate may be introduced on building materials used in
the construction of medium to low cost properties, MIDF Research
said in an interview with Business Times.
The Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association wants
the government to exempt the GST from residential properties
below RM500,000, said a report in state newswire Bernama.
LOWER CORPORATE, PERSONAL TAXES
Corporate taxes may be lowered by more than the 1 percent
cut announced for 2016, as Malaysia's tax rates are still higher
than regional peers, said Kenanga Research. Other banks predict
that the government is more likely to bring forward the cut in
corporate taxes rather than increase the amount of the cut.
New tax reliefs for households may be announced, to further
alleviate the cost of living, said Alliance DBS.
INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING
More funds may be allocated to improve the country's railway
infrastructure and network. This includes ongoing work in Kuala
Lumpur, and the planned commuter train linking Singapore to
Johor Bahru, said Maybank.
The government may allocate more development funds for
states in eastern and northern in peninsula Malaysia, said
Kenanga Research. Sarawak state, on Borneo island, could also
receive more funds, mainly for its rail network and the Sarawak
Corridor of Renewable Energy, said Maybank.
HIGHER OIL ROYALTIES
The states of Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu may be awarded
higher royalties on oil production than the current 5 percent
rate, said Maybank. In May, Sarawak requested that the rate be
raised to 20 percent. Other states would expect the same
treatment, said Maybank.
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Tax incentives could be offered to promote Islamic bonds in
foreign currencies, Maybank said. Non-ringgit sukuk account for
less than ten percent of all issuances.
FDI
More incentives may be offered to attract higher value-added
export oriented foreign direct investment (FDI), said RHB
Research.
