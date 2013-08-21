KUALA LUMPUR Aug 21 Malaysia's economy picked up slightly in the second quarter, growing 4.3 percent but missing expectations as weak exports offset strong government spending ahead of national elections and a rebound in some sectors after the May polls.

Malaysia's current account surplus fell sharply to 2.6 billion ringgit ($790 million) in the second quarter from 8.7 billion in the first three months and 22.9 billion before that, reflecting plunging exports and solid imports.

Although the economy was widely expected to have gained traction in April-June, investors have been worried that sluggish exports could push the current account toward deficits like in India, Indonesia and Brazil, raising the spectre of destabilising capital outflows.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product rose 4.9 percent in the second quarter of 2013 from a year earlier, up from 4.1 percent in the first three months of the year. Forecasts ranged between 4.2 and 5.2 percent.

"Amid the challenging external environment, domestic demand will continue to be an anchor to our growth," central bank Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said in a news conference.

The central bank cut its full-year growth forecast to 4.5-5.0 percent from 5-6 percent previously.

Zeti said that the current account was projected to remain in surplus for the year, adding that the increased outflow of capital was "not a new phenomenom".

"We have coped with it before and we will be able to do so in the current environment," she said.

Exports, which make up about 60 percent of Malaysia's trade-reliant economy, slipped 5.2 percent from a year ago compared to a minor 0.6 percent contraction in the first quarter, reflecting slackening demand and uneven recovery in major trading partners China, U.S. and Europe.