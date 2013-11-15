KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysia's economy grew 5.0
percent in the third quarter, beating market expectations,
underpinned by solid domestic demand and a recovery in exports.
The country's central bank said the current account surplus
jumped to 9.8 billion ringgit ($3.06 billion) in
the quarter from 2.6 billion ringgit in the second
quarter.
For the third quarter, the median forecast in a Reuters poll
was for annual expansion of 4.8 percent in gross domestic
product. Forecasts ranged from 3.6 to 5.3 percent.
The central bank revised second quarter growth to 4.4
percent from 4.3 percent but kept its full-year GDP forecast at
4.5-5.0 percent.
"Domestic demand was the key driver of growth. Growth
benefitted from the improvement in external demand," central
bank Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz told a news conference on Friday.
"Going forward, economic growth is expected to be sustained
although risks continue to remain," she added.
Exports, which make up about 60 percent of Malaysia's
trade-reliant economy, climbed 1.7 percent in the third quarter
from a year earlier, compared with a 5.2 percent drop in the
second quarter.
($1 = 3.2055 ringgit)
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)