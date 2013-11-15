KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysia's economy grew 5.0 percent in the third quarter, beating market expectations, underpinned by solid domestic demand and a recovery in exports.

The country's central bank said the current account surplus jumped to 9.8 billion ringgit ($3.06 billion) in the quarter from 2.6 billion ringgit in the second quarter.

For the third quarter, the median forecast in a Reuters poll was for annual expansion of 4.8 percent in gross domestic product. Forecasts ranged from 3.6 to 5.3 percent.

The central bank revised second quarter growth to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent but kept its full-year GDP forecast at 4.5-5.0 percent.

"Domestic demand was the key driver of growth. Growth benefitted from the improvement in external demand," central bank Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz told a news conference on Friday.

"Going forward, economic growth is expected to be sustained although risks continue to remain," she added.

Exports, which make up about 60 percent of Malaysia's trade-reliant economy, climbed 1.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared with a 5.2 percent drop in the second quarter. ($1 = 3.2055 ringgit) (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)