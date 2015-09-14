KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Monday a government equity investment firm
would be given 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) to shore up the
country's stock market, and announced other measures to support
its slowing economy.
Najib told a newsconference the equity investment firm,
ValueCap, will invest in undervalued Malaysian companies.
He also announced that the factory sector would be exempted
from import dutires until the economy recovers, but did not
specify which sectors would be affected.
The ringgit currency has lost almost 19 percent of it value
against the dollar so far this year, and Malaysia's stock market
has retreated 8.95 percent this year.
($1 = 4.3130 ringgit)
