BRIEF-BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO REPORTS A 7.07 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS
* REPORTS A 7.07 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jmWv4j) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 13 Malaysia's central bank said on Saturday that it was taking measures to re-enforce existing rules that are in place to prohibit facilitation of offshore trading of the ringgit.
The bank said Malaysia's currency remains a non internationalised currency, thus any offshore trading of ringgit such as ringgit non-deliverable forward (NDF), is not recognized. It added Malaysia's FX market remains open and the bank stands ready to provide liquidity if necessary to ensure orderly market.
Malaysia's ringgit sank to its weakest in more than 12 years in offshore markets on Friday.
"Bank Negara Malaysia would like to state that there is no change in the Foreign Exchange Administration (FEA) rules and there is no introduction of any new measures," the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 General Atlantic LLC has tapped Latin America Managing Director Martín Escobari to become co-chairman of the U.S. private equity firm's global investment committee, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
* LCNB CORP. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016