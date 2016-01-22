KUALA LUMPUR Jan 22 The Malaysian central
bank's surprise cut in reserve requirements may not be enough to
fix the country's funding constraints, with capital outflows and
slow growth in bank deposits likely to force more easing
measures, economists said.
On Thursday, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) cut the statutory
reserve requirement (SRR) ratio to 3.5 percent from 4 percent,
effective Feb. 1, while it kept its benchmark overnight policy
rate (OPR) unchanged at 3.25 percent.
The ringgit touched a near three-week high on
Friday, following the BNM move, while banking stocks also got a
boost.
BNM also said it has injected 40 billion ringgit ($9.32
billion) into the market since early 2015 to boost liquidity.
Economists said the SRR cut could add around 6 billion
ringgit to the domestic market.
But the central bank will need to do more, they said, and as
it is unlikely to trim the overnight rate for fear of triggering
more outflows, that will mean further SRR cuts.
"Malaysia's banking system is facing very tight liquidity
and slow deposit growth," said ANZ economist Weiwen Ng. "Things
are not going to improve in terms of liquidity. Hence it's
better to act now rather than later."
DOWNSIDE RISKS TO GROWTH
BNM's ratio cut "is a recognition that there are indeed
downside risks to growth. And that these risks are getting
greater," he said.
The central bank did not respond to requests for comment.
Malaysia saw huge capital outflows last year as the ringgit
was rocked by slumping commodity prices and a political
scandal involving millions of dollars mysteriously deposited in
Prime Minister Najib Razak personal bank account.
With the ringgit losing about a fourth of its value since
the beginning of 2015, exporters preferred to hold foreign
currencies. Banks' loans-to-deposits ratio - a measure of their
liquidity - rose to 91 percent at the end of November, near a
record high, according to a BNM report.
The last time BNM cut the reserve ratio was during the
2008-2009 financial crisis, when the SRR was lowered from 4
percent to 1 percent in three months.
"There is room for further SRR cuts. However, BNM will only
do so if liquidity conditions worsen," said Teh Chi-cheun, chief
executive of Pacific Mutual Fund Bhd.
Najib is expected cut expenditure when he revises the 2016
budget on Jan. 28 to reflect sliding oil prices. Foreign
reserves hit a six-year low in September, though they have
climbed modestly since then.
($1 = 4.2940 ringgit)
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, Emily Chow and Joseph Sipalan;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)