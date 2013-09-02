* Government cuts fuel subsidies by 20 Malaysian sen
* GST announcement to be made during budget
* Move to cut fuel subsidies seen helping fiscal position
* PM Najib offers more handouts to lower income families
By Siva Sithraputhran
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia Sept 2 Malaysia's embattled
prime minister looked to sidestep political opponents and temper
market jitters by cutting fuel subsidies to beef up the
country's fiscal position while pledging more help for poor
families.
The widely expected move to cut fuel subsidies for the first
time since December 2010 may go some way to lower political and
economic risks, analysts say, as investors continue to trim
their portfolios in emerging markets.
"The market will be more comfortable if we are able to bring
down the fiscal deficit," Prime Minister Najib Razak told
reporters at the country's administrative capital of Putrajaya.
Heavy selling of India and Indonesia's currencies and stocks
recently have ignited fears that Southeast Asian economies with
weak fundamentals could suffer contagion.
In 2012, Malaysia's budget deficit was at 4.5 percent of
GDP, the second highest in emerging markets after India. Ratings
agency Fitch cited its high budget deficit as one of the factors
when it lowered the outlook on Malaysia's A-/A credit ratings to
negative from stable in late August.
Najib, who is also finance minister, reiterated that the
government aims to trim its budget shortfall to 4 percent of GDP
this year and to 3.5 percent in 2014 before returning to a
surplus by around 2020. But he said projects such as the mass
rapid transit in the capital Kuala Lumpur will continue.
Ratings agencies have said Malaysia needs to implement
various economic reforms to rein in spending, including
scrapping of government subsidies.
HIGHER PETROL PRICES
Pump prices for the widely used RON 95 grade will rise by 20
Malaysian sen to 2.10 ringgit ($0.64) per litre. Diesel prices
will also go up by the same quantum to 2 ringgit per litre.
The cuts in petrol subsidy, effective from Sept 3, would
save the government an estimated 1.1 billion ringgit this year
and another 3.3 billion ringgit in 2014, Najib said.
"It will have an effect on inflation. Once implemented we
expect the impact to inflation to be significant, but it will be
transient and last for 12 months due to the one-off change,"
said DBS analyst Irvin Seah from Singapore.
"Unless...companies use this opportunity to jack up prices.
I won't be surprised if eventually this will become the case; if
so the central bank must be ready to act to anchor inflation,"
he added.
Najib warned businesses not to raise prices of goods and
promised to announce higher cash payouts to low income families
when he tables the budget on Oct. 25. Currently, poor households
receive 500 ringgit each.
Weakened by a poor election performance in May, Najib is
keen to improve perceptions of his economic stewardship as he
faces a possible leadership challenge in internal party polls in
October held before the budget presentation in parliament.
Najib did not go into details over a long-awaited goods and
services tax that will expand the government's revenue base but
has stirred opposition from members of his party. He only said
an announcement on the measure would be made during the budget.
VULNERABLE MALAYSIA
In a nod to the deteriorating growth prospects, the central
bank cut its forecast for full-year growth to 4.5-5.0 percent
from 5-6 percent.
This came after Malaysia's economic growth accelerated
slightly to 4.3 percent in the April-June period from a year
earlier, helped by pre-election government spending and a
pick-up in activity after the May polls, but fell well short of
economists' expectations of 4.9 percent.
The Malaysian ringgit has dropped nearly 7 percent so far
this year. The commodity-dependent nation's fiscal shortfall -
among the largest in Asia - slowing exports and high foreign
ownership of government bonds, has highlighted its vulnerability
to market sell-offs amid the present currency rout.
"The ringgit is not giving us undue stress at the time
being. The ringgit is a reflection of the external economy and
is beyond our control," Najib said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Niluksi Koswanage, Al
Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)