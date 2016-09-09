KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 Malaysia's July industrial production grew 4.1 percent from a year earlier, helped by strength in the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday. Factory output rose at a slower pace than the 5.3 percent growth posted in June, and was slightly below economists' expectations of a 4.3 percent rise. Manufacturing output expanded 3.3 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month's 4.7 percent growth, data from the Statistics Department showed. Malaysia's exports in July had fallen unexpectedly, hurt by a slowdown in China, weak oil prices and slumping demand for the country's commodities. A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity in August contracted at a quicker rate than in July, following sharper declines in output, new orders and employment. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Jul Jun 125.9 128.7 Pct change yr/yr 4.1 5.3 mth/mth -2.2 2.4 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) July 2016 Jun 2016 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 3.3 4.7 Electricity 7.1 8.7 Mining 6.1 6.3 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)