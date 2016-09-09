KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 Malaysia's July industrial
production grew 4.1 percent from a year earlier,
helped by strength in the mining, manufacturing and electricity
sectors, government data showed on Friday.
Factory output rose at a slower pace than the 5.3 percent
growth posted in June, and was slightly below economists'
expectations of a 4.3 percent rise.
Manufacturing output expanded 3.3 percent in July from a
year earlier, slowing from the previous month's 4.7 percent
growth, data from the Statistics Department showed.
Malaysia's exports in July had fallen unexpectedly, hurt by
a slowdown in China, weak oil prices and slumping demand for the
country's commodities.
A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity in August contracted at a quicker
rate than in July, following sharper declines in output, new
orders and employment.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)
(in points; base year 2000=100)
Jul Jun
125.9 128.7
Pct change yr/yr 4.1 5.3
mth/mth -2.2 2.4
SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)
July 2016 Jun 2016
yr/yr yr/yr
(pct) (pct)
Manufacturing 3.3 4.7
Electricity 7.1 8.7
Mining 6.1 6.3
