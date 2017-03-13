KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 Malaysia's industrial production in January rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row, government data showed on Monday. Factory output was below the 5.7 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from the 4.7 percent increase in December. The expansion was supported by strength in the manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed. Manufacturing output rose 4.6 percent year-on-year, helped by strong growth in the food and electronic products sub-sectors. Malaysia's exports in January expanded at its fastest pace in more than a year due to strong demand for commodities and manufactured goods. A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity contracting again in February, but at its softest pace since May 2015 as output rose for the first time in nearly two years. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Jan Dec 127.7 133.9 Pct change yr/yr 3.5 4.7 mth/mth -4.6 4.2* SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Jan 2017 Dec 2016 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 4.6 4.3 Electricity 1.1 6.1 Mining 1.1 5.8 *indicates revised figure (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Randy Fabi)