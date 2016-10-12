KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 Malaysia's August
industrial production rose 4.9 percent from a year
earlier, helped by growth in the electricity, manufacturing and
mining sectors, government data showed on Wednesday.
Factory output rose at a faster pace than the 4.1 percent
growth in July, but was below economists' expectations of a 5.4
percent rise.
Electricity output expanded 11.4 percent from a year
earlier, faster than the previous month's 7.1 percent growth,
data from the Statistics Department showed.
Malaysia's exports in August had risen unexpectedly, driven
by higher shipments of manufactured goods and rising palm oil
prices.
A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed
Malaysian factory activity in September contracted for the 18th
straight month, on declining new orders and an unstable economic
climate.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)
(in points; base year 2000=100)
Aug Jul
124.7 125.9
Pct change yr/yr 4.9 4.1
mth/mth -0.9 -2.2
SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)
Aug 2016 July 2016
yr/yr yr/yr
(pct) (pct)
Manufacturing 4.6 3.3
Electricity 11.4 7.1
Mining 4.3 6.1
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kim Coghill)