KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 Malaysia's September industrial production rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier, helped by strength in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday. Factory output grew at a slower pace than the 4.9 percent growth in August, and was slightly below economists' expectations of a 3.3 percent rise. Manufacturing and electricity output in September rose from a year earlier but at a slower pace than the previous month. Mining output declined marginally by 0.1 percent. Malaysia's exports in September had fallen more than expected, hurt by weak oil prices and a slump in demand for manufactured goods. A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity in October contracted to its lowest reading since June, with new orders declining at the sharpest rate since November 2015. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Sept Aug 127.1 124.7 Pct change yr/yr 3.2 4.9 mth/mth -0.1 -0.9 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Sep 2016 Aug 2016 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 4.0 4.6 Electricity 7.1 11.4 Mining -0.1 4.3 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by)