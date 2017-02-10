(Adds Industrial Production Index table) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 Malaysia's industrial production in December rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, helped by growth in the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday. The figure was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a Reuters poll, but slower than November's pace of 6.2 percent. Major sub-sectors that expanded in December were petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, electrical and electronic products, and food, beverage and tobacco, data from the Statistics Department showed. Malaysia's exports grew 10.7 percent in December from a year earlier, its second straight month of expansion. A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index showed Malaysian factory activity contracting again in January, but at the slowest pace since September. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Dec Nov 133.9 128.4 Pct change yr/yr 4.7 6.2 mth/mth 4.3 -2.8 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Dec 2016 Nov 2016 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 4.3 6.5 Electricity 6.1 9.7 Mining 5.8 4.7 (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)