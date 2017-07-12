Malaysia May factory output up 4.6 pct y/y, beats forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in May rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, faster than the previous month's pace. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast May output growth to remain unchanged at 4.2 percent for the second month in a row. The robust factory output was supported by strength in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, according to data from the Statistics Department. Manufacturing output grew 7.3 percent from a year earlier, while electricity output rose 2.5 percent, the data showed. Mining output, however, declined. Malaysia's exports surged again in May, rising 32.5 percent from a year earlier on rising demand from China and strong shipments of manufactured goods. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) May 2017 Apr 2017 131.6 126.4 Pct change yr/yr 4.6 4.2 mth/mth 4.1 -5.4* SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) May 2017 Apr 2017 yr/yr (pct) Manufacturing 7.3 6.7 Electricity 2.5 -1.5 Mining -2.3 -2.0 *indicates revised figure (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)