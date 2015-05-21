BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
(Adds details)
KUALA LUMPUR May 21 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is confident that the Southeast Asia nation can achieve developed economy status by 2020 under an ambitious five-year economic development tabled in Parliament on Thursday.
The following are highlights of the five-year economic blueprint, which includes updated forecasts for the country's economy and its finances as well as the introduction of new infrastructure projects.
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
- Real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand between 5-6 percent per annum from 2016-2020, resulting in a 7.9 percent per annum rise in gross national income (GNI) per capita
- Malaysian economy to benefit from more robust global economic prospects, recovery of commodity prices and benign global inflation - Bernama
- Malaysia's GDP to hit 2.6 trillion ringgit ($721.4 billion) in 2030 - Bernama
INFLATION
- Inflation to remain below 3 percent from 2016-2020
INVESTMENT
- Private investment expected to grow at an annual 9.4 percent between 2016-2020, estimated annual investment of 291 billion ringgit
- Public investment to grow at 2.7 percent per annum at an annual average of 131 billion ringgit
EXPORTS
- Gross exports projected to see stronger growth at 4.6 percent per annum between 2016-2020
- Trade balance projected to remain positive with surplus of 57.3 billion ringgit by 2020
GNP
- Gross national income per capita expected to reach $15,690 by 2020
TAX
Goods and services tax expected to bring in 31.4 billion ringgit revenue a year over next 5 years
DEBT
- Federal government total debt projected to drop below 45 percent by 2020
OIL
- Dependence on oil-related revenue to decline to 15.5 percent by 2020
WORKFORCE
- More than 40 percent of total employment will comprise skilled workers - Bernama ($1 = 3.6040 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook