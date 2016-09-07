KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate at 3.00 percent on Wednesday as expected, saying growth remains on track despite projections of tepid exports for the rest of the year.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said domestic demand remains the key driver for growth, with private consumption and private investment expanding at a faster pace and supported by wage and employment growth.

"Overall, the economy is projected to expand within expectations in 2016, and to remain on a steady growth path in 2017" the central bank said in a statement.

Eleven of 12 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast no change to the overnight policy rate (OPR).

Economists were surprised by BNM's cut of 25 basis points at its last meeting, on July 13. That was Malaysia's first rate reduction in seven years. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)