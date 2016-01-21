* Benchmark rate kept at 3.25 pct, as expected

* Reserve requirement cut to 3.5 pct from 4.0 pct

* 2016 economic growth to 'moderate' - c.bank

* Inflation climbing, but within expectations

By Joseph Sipalan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday as expected, shunning a cut that might lift sagging growth but could put more pressure on the weak currency.

However, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) unexpectedly did act to add more liquidity into the banking system, by cuttting the statutory reserve requirement ratio (SRR) to 3.5 percent from 4.0 percent, effective Feb. 1.

BNM said it could not say how much money the reduction in SRR is will free up for banks to lend, thus boosting economic activity, saying that would depend on the financial position of each bank.

It said the reduction is part of efforts "to ensure sufficient liquidity in the domestic financial system, and to support the orderly functioning of the domestic financial markets."

The BNM statement on holding the overnight policy rate (OPR) said risks to growth have increased "following greater uncertainty on both the global and domestic fronts".

The central bank said growth will "moderate" this year from "about 5 percent" in 2015, and it reiterated that domestic demand should continue to drive growth, buffering some of the impact from low commodity prices.

Previously, BNM estimated 2015 growth at 4.5-5.5 percent, and projected this year's pace at 4-5 percent.

Full-year 2015 GDP data is due on Feb. 18.

"There is little leeway to act via policy rates - the sole indicator of monetary policy stance - as growth risks constrain space for a hike while currency weakness limits space for a cut," ANZ economist Weiwen Ng said.

All 11 economists polled by Reuters predicted that BNM would hold the key rate, even as crude oil prices fell to a 13-year low, rather than risk adding pressure on the ringgit .

RISING WORRIES ON GROWTH

Worries about growth have risen because Malaysia is an exporter of natural gas, whose price is linked to that of oil.

On Jan. 11, Moody's cut Malaysia's sovereign rating outlook to stable from positive, flagging risks from its deteriorating growth profile as global conditions worsen.

Prime Minister Najib Razak will table a revised 2016 budget on Jan. 28, as spending this year was based on the assumption that Brent crude would average $48 per barrel.

On Thursday, the Brent price was 40 percent lower than it was when BNM had its last policy meeting in early November.

In 2015, the ringgit was Asia's worst-performing currency, shedding more than 18 percent against the dollar. This year, the ringgit has weakened about 1.8 percent against the dollar.

Economists said a slight tick up in inflation was not a worry at present, and that a policy shift was unlikely as Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz prepares to retire in April after 16 years at the central bank's helm.

BNM said headline inflation averaged at 2.1 percent in 2015 and expects it to be higher this year due to recent adjustments to administrative prices and the weaker ringgit currency.

($1 = 4.3730 ringgit)

(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Borsuk)