* Malaysia c.bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 3.25 pct

* Says monetary policy remains accommodative

* Inflation expected to trend higher due to consumption tax

By Trinna Leong and Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 Malaysia's central bank left its overnight policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected, saying that capital spending and domestic demand will support the economy.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) left its key rate unchanged at 3.25 percent, reiterating that it remains accommodative to growth.

"Investment activity is expected to be led by capital spending in the export-oriented industries, the services sector and for infrastructure projects," it said in a statement.

"These investments will cushion the impact of the lower oil and gas-related investment activity."

All 16 economists in a Reuters poll had expected no change as policymakers saw limited downside risk for now.

The Southeast Asian net oil exporter's reserves had slumped to 4-1/2-year lows due to a slide in global oil prices since last year, hitting the ringgit and putting Malaysia at risk of capital outflows.

Its shrinking current account surplus and pressures on the fiscal deficit have also raised the possibility of a sovereign downgrade.

But the economic outlook is turning brighter as exports are showing signs of bottoming out due to recovering demand in key markets.

The central bank said the global economy was "expected to improve although at a moderate pace". It added that domestic consumption would remain a key driver of growth, despite the implementation of a 6 percent consumer tax in April.

The ringgit closed local trade down 0.6 percent at 3.5925 per dollar before the decision. The currency has lost 2.7 percent on the dollar so far this year - the second-worst performing Asian currency in 2015.

LOOSER POLICY?

While some economists have said Bank Negara may lower rates by 25 basis points later this year if economic fundamentals deteriorate, most say unlike other regional central banks that have recently cut rates, Malaysia has less room to manoeuver.

The central bank is wary of fanning already high household debt while it deals with the inflationary impact from the consumption tax. A rebound in global oil prices will also hit consumers as fuel subsidies were abolished in December.

"I don't expect the central bank to cut interest rate this year, household debt is still elevated," said Michael Wan, an economist with Credit Suisse in Singapore.

With oil prices slowly creeping up again, inflation could also start edging up.

"For the rest of the year, headline inflation is expected to trend higher given the impact of the implementation of the GST," the central bank said, but noted this would be partially offset by lower global commodity and energy prices.

(Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR and Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)