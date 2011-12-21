KUALA LUMPUR Dec 21 The following are recommendations from Malaysia's 2011-2020 Financial Sector Blueprint.

1. To safeguard the stability of the financial system:

* Allow greater flexibility on the maximum permitted shareholdings by institutions and cross-shareholdings in financial institutions.

* Introduce measures to ensure that retail deposits are not excessively leveraged by banking institutions in high-risk activities.

* Implement Basel III from 2013 until 2019, including by raising the quality of capital held by banking institutions and creating incentives to build up capital buffers that can be drawn down by banks in times of stress.

2. To promote greater regional and international integration:

* Collaborate with other central banks and supervisory authorities including by supporting more efficient cross-border provision of liquidity cross-border collateral and currency swap arrangements.

3. On cross-border financial flows:

* Further expanding the use of local and regional currency payment arrangements on a bilateral basis with strategic regional trading partners.

* Develop infrastructure to support the issuance, trading and settlement of securities in international currencies.

4. To increase participation in Islamic finance:

* Issue new Islamic banking licences to institutions with specialised expertise.

* Issue new takaful licences to institutions with specialised expertise.

* Expand the business scope of qualified international Islamic banks

5. To enhance liquidity in Islamic financial market:

* Expand the range of globally-accepted Islamic hedging instruments to mitigate market risks and cross-border exposures.

* Support the development of real estate investment trusts and exchange traded funds for the Islamic capital market.

* Encourage Malaysian issuers to offer foreign currency Islamic capital market investment products by providing tax packages for establishing and listing these products in Malaysia.

6. To promote participation in sukuk:

* Facilitate regular sukuk issuances by the government and government-linked companies to improve the development of a benchmark yield curve as well as enlarge issuers' base in the financial markets.

* Issue equity participation notes by the government and government-linked companies for project funding which can be subscribed by a wider range of investors.

* Promote larger Islamic investment mandates by government and government-linked companies, particularly in the foreign currency sukuk issued out of Malaysia.

7. To promote foreign participation in the financial sector:

* Issue new licences to financial institutions with specialised expertise.

* According more flexible foreign equity participation in financial institutions.

8. Enhance access and improve liquidity in the foreign exchange market

* permit institutional funds and retail investors to trade in foreign currencies subject to suitable safeguards.

* permit participation by non-residents in the offshore foreign exchange derivatives market without underlying trades or investments, subject to safeguards. (Reporting by Razak Ahmad, Viparat Jantrarap, Niluksi Koswanage and Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Kavita Chandran)