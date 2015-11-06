* Sept exports +8.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +3.0 pct

* Sept imports +9.6 pct y/y vs f'cast of +3.9 pct

* Trade surplus 9.69 bln rgt vs f'cast 10.10 bln rgt surplus

* Exports to China +13.1 pct y/y; U.S. +16.5 pct; EU +23.7 pct (Adds analysts' comments, background)

By Emily Chow

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 Malaysia's exports rose more sharply than expected in September, gaining for a fourth straight month, helped by demand from its key markets and partly from the effects of a weak ringgit.

Southeast Asia's third-largest economy has been hit hard by weak global prices for its commodity exports, a slump in the ringgit to 17-year lows and a slowdown in China.

Exports in September rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry showed on Friday, their highest year-on-year growth since May 2014. The outcome surpassed economists' forecast for 3.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

Imports rose 9.6 percent on higher demand for capital and consumer goods, also beating forecast for a 3.9 percent rise, and sharply reversing a fall of 6.1 percent in August.

"What we are seeing is a weak ringgit inflating the export growth figures," said Julia Goh, economist at UOB Bank, Malaysia, noting how the data is expressed in ringgit.

"We see continued support in exports of the electrical and electronic sector, chemicals, machinery appliances, optical equipment and manufactures of metal. This has more than offset the declines in commodity exports," she said.

Exports to the European Union rose 23.7 percent on higher demand for chemical and electrical and electronic products, while shipments to China saw a 13.1 percent rise on stronger demand for manufactured and petroleum products.

But while export growth in some sectors countered declines in weak commodities, economists maintained a cautious outlook.

"We remain cautious on Malaysia's trade outlook; given weakening demand in China, we expect Malaysia's export performance to be modest over the rest of 2015, which will further weigh on intermediate imports," Rahul Bajoria, economist at Barclays Bank, Singapore, said in report.

He expected softness in capital imports to persist as the weaker ringgit makes importing capital machinery more expensive.

Consumption has slowed in the months leading up to the implementation of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) in April.

Despite weaker commodity prices, Bajoria said Malaysia's year-to-date trade surplus was larger than in the year-earlier period which should provide some relief to the capital account.

The trade surplus moderated to 9.69 billion ringgit ($2.25 billion) in September from 10.19 billion ringgit in August.

"We expect the current account position to remain comfortably in a surplus. Despite recent capital outflows, we believe Malaysia's external debt position also remains serviceable," he said.

($1 = 4.2995 ringgit)

(Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)