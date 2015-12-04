* Oct exports +16.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll f'cast +7.9 pct
* Boost comes from currency, not firmer global demand -
economist
* Oct imports -0.4 pct y/y vs f'cast of -4.3 pct
* Trade surplus 12.6 bln rgt vs f'cast 9.05 bln rgt surplus
* Exports to China +25.9 pct y/y; U.S. +30.5 pct; EU +27 pct
By Trinna Leong
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 Malaysia's October exports
grew more than twice as much as expected, helped by demand from
key markets for electrical and electronic products and by the
weak ringgit.
The country's exports have picked up in the second half,
after drops in commodity shipments following the global slide in
oil and palm oil prices and a slowdown in China.
In ringgit terms, October's exports increased 16.7
percent from a year ago, government data showed, the highest
growth since April 2014. Economists polled by Reuters forecast
7.9 percent growth.
Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit, which has
lost about 17 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, making
it Asia's worst-performing currency.
Irvin Seah, economist at DBS in Singapore, said he would
take the October growth "with a pinch of salt because of the
currency valuation effect" which naturally boosts the data.
"We are not seeing strong improvement in global demand," he
added.
Wellian Wiranto, economist at OCBC in Singapore, said a jump
in shipments of electronics and electrical items "shows some
strength in Malaysia's economy".
October imports signalled that domestic demand remained
weak. They contracted 0.4 percent, less than the poll forecast
for a 4.3 percent drop but a sharp contrast to September's 9.6
percent rise.
Malaysia's imports have slumped most months since the
government implemented a 6 percent goods and services tax (GST)
in April.
Annual increases in local private consumption slowed from
8.8 percent in the first quarter to 4.1 percent in
July-September.
SLOWED ECONOMIC GROWTH
In the third quarter, Malaysia posted its slowest economic
growth and smallest current account surplus in over two years.
The economy grew 4.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with
4.9 percent in the previous quarter.
A private manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
showed factory activity in Malaysia contracted for an eighth
straight month in November, with demand for exports the only
silver lining for the industry.
October was the fifth straight month in which exports
increased. The month's surplus was 12.6 billion ringgit ($3.0
billion), compared with 9.69 billion ringgit in September.
Shipments to China in October were 25.9 percent higher than
a year earlier, and those to the United States surged 30.9
percent, according to Friday's data.
Wiranto of OCBC said Malaysia is strong in producing "hot
items" in tech such as sensors.
"If Malaysia's exporters continue to focus on this, they're
heading in the right direction," he said.
($1 = 4.22 ringgit)
(Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)