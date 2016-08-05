* June exports 3.4 pct y/y vs Reuters poll -4.2 pct
* June imports 8.3 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -0.3 pct
* Trade surplus 5.5 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 5.7 bln rgt
* Exports to China -20.3 pct y/y, U.S. +22.0 pct, EU +4.1 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 Malaysia's exports posted surprise growth in
June, rebounding 3.4 percent from a year earlier, on higher shipments of
manufactured goods, government data showed on Friday.
The growth figure contrasts with a 4.2 decline forecast by a Reuters poll,
and is up from the 0.9 percent slide recorded in May.
Annual exports of manufactured goods grew 6.7 percent, despite lower
shipments of palm oil and liquefied natural gas, according to data from the
International Trade and Industry Ministry.
Malaysia's imports in June grew 8.3 percent from a year earlier, up from the
previous month's 3.1 percent rise.
June's trade surplus was 5.5 billion ringgit ($1.36 billion), up from 3.3
billion ringgit in May.
Exports to the U.S. rose 22 percent, the highest annual growth recorded this
year, driven by higher demand for electrical and electronic products, as well as
optical and scientific equipment.
Exports to the European Union grew 4.1 percent from a year earlier, but
those to China fell 20.3 percent, due to lower exports of commodities and
manufactured goods.
In the first half of 2016, exports grew 1.2 percent while imports rose 1.4
percent from the same period last year. A trade surplus of 41.8 billion ringgit
was recorded, compared with 41.7 billion ringgit in the first half of 2015.
For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
KEY DATA
(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
Exports 66.5 59.92 61.35 66.59 56.72 61.85 68.30 67.63
y/y% 3.4 -0.9 1.6 0.2 6.7 -2.8 1.4 6.3
Imports 60.9 56.66 52.29 55.39 49.37 56.46 60.31 57.39
y/y% 8.3 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 1.6 3.3 3.2 9.1
Balance 5.52 3.26 9.06 11.2 7.35 5.39 7.99 10.23
MAIN EXPORTS
June 2016 % of % change
(bln rgt) total vs year ago
Electrical & 24.3 36.5 4.9
Electronic Products
Palm oil 3.7 5.5 -20.3
Liquefied natural gas 2.0 3.0 -29.2
Chemicals and 4.9 7.4 7.1
products
Crude oil 1.9 2.9 -7.2
Refined petroleum 5.2 14.5
products
Machinery 3.3 5.0 6.9
Rubber products n/a n/a n/a
EXPORT MARKETS
(bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr
China 7.69 11.6 -20.3
Singapore 9.84 14.8 12.7
Japan 4.90 7.4 2.4
USA 7.04 10.6 22.0
Thailand 3.77 5.6 -1.4
($1 = 4.0355 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sam Holmes)