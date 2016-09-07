* July exports -5.3 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +2.5 pct * July imports -4.8 pct y/y vs poll f'cast -1.5 pct * Trade surplus 1.9 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 4.3 bln rgt * Exports to China -22.3 pct y/y, U.S. +4.1 pct, EU -2.0 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysia's exports unexpectedly fell in July, posting their biggest drop since May 2015, hurt by a combination of a slowdown in major trading partner China, weak oil prices and slumping demand for the country's commodities, government data showed on Wednesday. July's exports declined 5.3 percent from a year earlier, a surprising outcome to the 2.5 percent annual growth forecast by a Reuters poll, and down from the 3.4 percent rise in June. Annual exports of liquefied natural gas fell 25 percent, while exports of agricultural goods declined 10 percent on lower demand for palm oil and natural rubber, according to data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry. Malaysia's imports in July also slipped 4.8 percent from a year earlier, sharply down from the previous month's 8.3 percent rise. July's trade surplus was 1.9 billion ringgit ($467.98 million), down from 5.5 billion ringgit in June. Exports to China - Malaysia's biggest trading partner - fell 22.3 percent on lower shipments of electrical and electronic products, petroleum products and natural rubber, while those to the European Union fell 2 percent from a year earlier. Exports to the U.S. rose 4.1 percent, driven by demand for optical and scientific equipment, and palm oil and palm-based products. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Exports 59.9 66.5 59.92 61.35 66.59 56.72 61.85 68.30 y/y% -5.3 3.4 -0.9 1.6 0.2 6.7 -2.8 1.4 Imports 57.9 60.9 56.66 52.29 55.39 49.37 56.46 60.31 y/y% -4.8 8.3 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 1.6 3.3 3.2 Balance 1.91 5.52 3.26 9.06 11.2 7.35 5.39 7.99 MAIN EXPORTS July 2016 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 21.7 36.3 -6.0 Electronic Products Palm oil 3.9 6.6 -5.4 Liquefied natural gas 2.3 3.9 -25.0 Chemicals and 4.8 8.1 0.0 products Crude oil 2.1 3.4 8.7 Refined petroleum 4.0 6.7 -7.4 products Machinery 2.8 4.6 -1.9 Rubber products 1.6 2.7 7.4 EXPORT MARKETS (bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr China 7.3 12.2 -22.3 Singapore 9.2 15.3 5.9 Japan 5.0 8.3 -14.5 USA 6.3 10.6 4.1 Thailand 3.6 6.0 11.1 ($1 = 4.0600 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)